Mobile Version — Blackster Capital

This is how a mobile version of Blackster Capital website looks like. The mobile version has a shorter list of technologies used comparing to desktop: JS and Canvas.
I encourage you to check the website:
https://www.blackster-capital.com/en/
Press "L" if you like it ✌
Designed in November 2020