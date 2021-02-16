🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
"Design a calculator. Standard, scientific, or specialty calculator for something such as a mortgage? Is it for a phone, a tablet, a web app?"
I wanted to try something more subtle and clean since I tend to keep on adding more than I should. I created a standard style calculator with some options to review past calculations, a voice and swipe to type recognition, and a possible measurement tool.
SKILLS USED // UX, UI
PROGRAMS USED // Figma