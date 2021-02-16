"Design a calculator. Standard, scientific, or specialty calculator for something such as a mortgage? Is it for a phone, a tablet, a web app?"

I wanted to try something more subtle and clean since I tend to keep on adding more than I should. I created a standard style calculator with some options to review past calculations, a voice and swipe to type recognition, and a possible measurement tool.

SKILLS USED // UX, UI

PROGRAMS USED // Figma