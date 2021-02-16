Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brian Burge

Queen’s Gambit - Vintage Poster - Work in Progress

Brian Burge
Brian Burge
  • Save
Queen’s Gambit - Vintage Poster - Work in Progress vintage mid century modern textured ipadproart illustration procreate
Queen’s Gambit - Vintage Poster - Work in Progress vintage mid century modern textured ipadproart illustration procreate
Download color palette
  1. CA397493-BEB1-46B9-9904-BBEA2C4DA676.png
  2. 356D25D3-AEE8-4923-8E83-3114E13A7393.jpeg

This is a work in progress.

Inspired by wallpaper. Trying to nail down a vintage midmod vibe.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 16, 2021
Brian Burge
Brian Burge
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Brian Burge

View profile
    • Like