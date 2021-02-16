🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This Converse magazine ad was part of a college project, where we needed to design branded materials for an established brand using only one color in addition to black and white. The project not only challenged me to research and recreate a brand's vibe and voice but also challenged me to improve my use of space and form in design instead of relying 100% on color.