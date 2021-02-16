Lucchini Johann

J for Ralph Johnson - Architype Alphabet Project

J for Ralph Johnson - Architype Alphabet Project 36daysoftype abstract type design alphabet minimal typography art direction graphic design johannlucchini
J for Ralph Johnson - Architype Alphabet Project 36daysoftype abstract type design alphabet minimal typography art direction graphic design johannlucchini
  1. Letter J.png
  2. Letter J2.png

Day 10 — J for Ralph Johnson, prominent Chicago based architect. I found my inspiration for the J in the Rush University Medical Center of Chicago

Swipe to see the original building photographied by ©Nathan Hicks

Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.

More to come... See you soon!
