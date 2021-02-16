Güneş Özcan

Isometric Shipping Container House

Isometric Shipping Container House ui building 2d design town container city icon extraordinary home real estate shipping container vacation travel house vector architecture isometric illustration
I saw this extraordinary house in St. Charles, MO, USA and made an isometric version of it.
(*Photos for my personal use only from their website)

Get in touch:
Instagram | Istock | Society6 | Behance | Etsy

