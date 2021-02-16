Pen & Mug

Al Paca's

Al Paca's alpacas vector illustration outstanding weekly logo challenge weekly logo challenge humor cartoon animal restaurant branding branding street food peru food truck restaurant logo logo design character llama alpaca
  1. AlPacas-drib1.jpg
  2. Al Pacas food truck 2 edit.jpg
  3. AlPacas-3.jpg
  4. AlPacas-2.jpg

When we asked the executive chef to describe Al Paca's, he said they are "out standing in their field."

Brand & web design for food/bev industry
