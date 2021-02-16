Timothée Diot

Electric Feel - Homepage

Electric Feel - Homepage
The automotive sector is experiencing a strong rebound in its ecological transition. Internal combustion vehicles are disappearing to make way for non-polluting electric cars.

The players in this automotive market are offering numerous models to satisfy the largest number of consumers.

Electric Feel offers clean vehicles for the environment to its users and has a data reporting system that supports the user in his good environmental action.

My model was entirely designed on Sketch.

What do you think about it ?

