Hi!

Not long ago we finished working on SmartJen: a learning management system that allows creating, assigning, and grading worksheets. Educators can use fully customizable templates to fill them with questions from SmartJen’s bank or add their own.

The platform also includes students’ performance pages and messenger. We helped with redesigning SmartJen to make it more user-friendly and accessible, even for the youngest learners.

What we did:

- UX/UI design;

- Development team support.

