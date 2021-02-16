Lev Bilykivski

Logo redesign for journey company

Logo redesign for journey company brand identity identity guidelines sign grid concept icon journey pin-up redesign vector geometric modern minimal logo flat design branding
  1. destined_portfolio-16.jpg
  2. destined_portfolio-2-18.jpg
  3. destined_portfolio-17.jpg
  4. destined_portfolio-2-17.jpg

Journey company logo redesign. Destined. The main idea of the logo is the pin drop concept that incorporates into a logo. It ties in with the concept of destination, journey. We take people on a journey to get the right sales and marketing strategy technology and execution. The pin-drop sign works on its own as well. Logo guidelines include logo, conception, color palette, grid.

