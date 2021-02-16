Sajib Das Supriyo

Elearning Dashboard - Student Version

Sajib Das Supriyo
Sajib Das Supriyo
Hire Me
  • Save
Elearning Dashboard - Student Version sajib website concept websites student webdesign learning platform top ux ui designer schedule chart web website popular design classroom class elearning courses elearning popular shot education courses course
Elearning Dashboard - Student Version sajib website concept websites student webdesign learning platform top ux ui designer schedule chart web website popular design classroom class elearning courses elearning popular shot education courses course
Download color palette
  1. Elearning Dashboard - Student Version 2.png
  2. Elearning Dashboard.png

Hello Guys,
Great to see you again after a while. Let’s meet my new design concept. This time I have tried to make a Elearning Dashboard - Student Version.

Show your Love and stay with us.

---------------------------------------------------

We are available for crafting new projects-
twinklecreative10@gmail.com || Skype

Follow Us
Dribbble | Facebook| Linkedin | Instagram

Sajib Das Supriyo
Sajib Das Supriyo
User Interface Designer ✨
Hire Me

More by Sajib Das Supriyo

View profile
    • Like