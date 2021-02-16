Medical Health Care Dashboard | Messages 👨🏻‍⚕️

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello there! ✌🏻
Hope you're feeling great today!💙
Considering today's state of the world, online tools used for communication have never been so relevant. This time I prepared a concept of medical health care dashboard, where you can talk to a doctor with video.
In addition, user can send text and voice messages. 💬
Stay in touch with doctors👩🏼⚕️