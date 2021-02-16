Cabify Design

Waiting time minigame

Cabify Design
Cabify Design
  • Save
Download color palette

Finding an available driver can sometimes take a couple of minutes. To make the wait more enjoyable, we decided in our last hackathon to create this engaging mini-videogame.

Kudos to the team: Marta Boixo, Josué Barroso, Jose Carmona and Miguel Camacho from Sensa Design

Thanks for watching 💜

Instagram | Twitter | Behance

Cabify Design
Cabify Design
Designing the future of sustainable mobility

More by Cabify Design

View profile
    • Like