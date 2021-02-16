Makeen Transform Web App Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi dribbblers,
I’m sharing a concept design we’re experimenting with for our Makeen Transform product. We’ve modified our design to match the latest design trends by incorporating vibrant and fun colors and playing around with glassmorphism.
Makeen Transform is an advanced form builder that makes it easier, faster, and more affordable for enterprises across industries to go paperless.
Let us know your thoughts, and don’t hesitate to contact us.
