We have redesigned the Droplr dashboard! Droplr is an easy yet powerful online tool that helps capture screenshots and screen recordings and instantly save them to the cloud with a link. With Droplr your workflow is more streamlined and faster!

The handy dashboard helps you to keep track of all the assets that you have. We don’t want to brag but... we have prepared a really nice experience for all Droplr users. Moreover, you can share your work or feedback with your colleagues using just a link and our preview screen. Check it out and see for yourself!

