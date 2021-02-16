Good Doctor: Remote medical app

Hi! Thanks to the world's perhaps most famous virus, we see things changing in the medical field. Being able to find out your health concerns must be easy and accessible to everyone.

Meet Good Doctor, a Telemedicine service that lets you find out your health condition, find out possible causes and do the preventive measures at home. Describe your problem, contact the appropriate doctor and get immediate recommendations. All via mobile.

What do you think about Telemedicine in the foreseeing future?

Share your thoughts with us, and stay healthy!

Want to know more about Heartbeat and take a peek behind the scenes? Visit our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram for daily office life pics.