Good Doctor: Remote medical app

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi! Thanks to the world's perhaps most famous virus, we see things changing in the medical field. Being able to find out your health concerns must be easy and accessible to everyone.
Meet Good Doctor, a Telemedicine service that lets you find out your health condition, find out possible causes and do the preventive measures at home. Describe your problem, contact the appropriate doctor and get immediate recommendations. All via mobile.
What do you think about Telemedicine in the foreseeing future?
Share your thoughts with us, and stay healthy!
Want to know more about Heartbeat and take a peek behind the scenes? Visit our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram for daily office life pics.