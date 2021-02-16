Malik Abimanyu
Keitoto

uStock - Profile & Community

Malik Abimanyu for Keitoto
uStock - Profile & Community ios app simple app user experience ux profile setting forum community profile user interface design ui minimalist trend light inspiration simple minimal elegant clean
Hi guys 👋

New screen for uStock, it's profile & community screens! For all of you who maybe don't know what uStock is, uStock is investment app for my personal project.

In the future, there is interaction too, animation (promotion style), and also some kind of screens with the different states (website/landing pages and maybe dashboard too!).

Design Agency Focus on Building Experience
