Food Delivery App Design

Howdy, guys? We’re happy to share with you the design we made for a food delivery service! 👩‍🍳

🌮 On the shot, you can see the main menu where users choose dishes. There’s a compilation of popular dishes and special filters that help users find dishes by their preferences. Users can easily find something spicy or vegetarian. On the side menu, there are such categories as delivery, payment, and information about the service.

💜 The accent color is lilac. We researched the competitors and found out that most food delivery services use warm colors, so, in order to stand out, we chose a cool accent color. Lilac combined with mustard yellow makes users feel like home.

🥦 In this app users can find anything they want to eat — different cuisines, vegetarian and vegan dishes. Users can also see the ingredients and calorie content of all dishes.

🍖 All icons were drawn by our graphic designers!

Created by Victoria Minaeva

