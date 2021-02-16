Maynooth Online Experience Concept – Store

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey everyone! 👋
So, still working hard on new projects and can’t wait to share the results with you. In the meantime, I present you a small concept of the Furniture online store I did recently just for fun. I’m fascinated by exploring new directions in design and extending current style with new ideas and forms. Let me know what do you think, more is on the way for sure!
—
😀 Press "L" to show some ❤!
✉️ Available to hire
Relocate, Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance, Project Base
Open for new projects, drop a line on: leonardugorji@gmail.com
Yo!
Hit Follow for more content!
Follow me on Dribbble: Leotryout
Have a nice day!