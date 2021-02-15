Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Leonard Ugorji

Maynooth Online Experience Concept – Store

Leonard Ugorji
Leonard Ugorji
  • Save
Maynooth Online Experience Concept – Store furniture website furniture store furniture furniture design chair design flat website minimal web typography ux design collection ui
Download color palette

Hey there!

Played around a furniture shop 😀

Maynooth. is about a fun and simple online shopping experience. Free your mind and shop beyond expectation. Get 50% off your first purchase.

Be sure to share your thoughts on this style 😃.

Looks awesome? We think so too. Come hang out with me at my website for a special case study.


Press "L" to show some ❤!

✉️ I'm available to hire
Relocate, Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance, Project Base
Open for new projects, drop a line on: leoucu@gmail.com

Yo!
Hit Follow for more content!
Follow me on Dribbble: Leotryout

Have a nice day!

Leonard Ugorji
Leonard Ugorji

More by Leonard Ugorji

View profile
    • Like