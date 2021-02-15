Good for Sale
Rene Bobo

LMN8H8/Eliminate Hate Tee

Eliminate Hate T-shirt

Eliminate Hate T-shirt

I wanted to create a design in protest of the hate in America right now. This is to support our Black, Brown, LBGTQ, and other marginalized friends. I sell this shirt, as well as stickers and other products with this logo, on Etsy.

