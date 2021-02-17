Vlad Radchenko

Non-Profit Website

Vlad Radchenko
Vlad Radchenko
Hire Me
  • Save
Non-Profit Website grid foundation ux ui nonprofit fundraising donation charity minimal white green interface web typography website webdesign gif web design landing
Non-Profit Website grid foundation ux ui nonprofit fundraising donation charity minimal white green interface web typography website webdesign gif web design landing
Non-Profit Website grid foundation ux ui nonprofit fundraising donation charity minimal white green interface web typography website webdesign gif web design landing
Non-Profit Website grid foundation ux ui nonprofit fundraising donation charity minimal white green interface web typography website webdesign gif web design landing
Non-Profit Website grid foundation ux ui nonprofit fundraising donation charity minimal white green interface web typography website webdesign gif web design landing
Non-Profit Website grid foundation ux ui nonprofit fundraising donation charity minimal white green interface web typography website webdesign gif web design landing
Download color palette
  1. 1.gif
  2. Dribbble Shot1.png
  3. Dribbble Shot2.png
  4. Dribbble Shot3.png
  5. Dribbble Shot4.png
  6. Dribbble Shot5.png

Design direction for the landing page of a non-profit organization.

Vlad Radchenko
Vlad Radchenko
Jesus follower.
Hire Me

More by Vlad Radchenko

View profile
    • Like