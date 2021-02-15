Lucchini Johann

I for Bjarke Ingels - Architype Alphabet Project

I for Bjarke Ingels - Architype Alphabet Project
I for Bjarke Ingels - Architype Alphabet Project architecture architect 36daysoftype abstract type alphabet illustration art direction design typography graphic design johannlucchini
Day 09 — I for Bjarke Ingels and his structure for the Isenberg School Of Management.

Swipe to see the original building photographied by ©Iwan Baan

Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.

More to come... See you soon!
________

Branding, Graphic Design & Illustration in Paris, FR.
