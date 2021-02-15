Nur Praditya
Morva

Makerpads No Code — Landing Page

Nur Praditya
Morva
Nur Praditya for Morva
Hire Us
  • Save
Makerpads No Code — Landing Page npw modern clean ui ux no code minimal landing page software app automation website coding developer community marketing growth productivity membership build
Download color palette

Hi Frens! This is landing page concept for Makerpads for no code platform.
Playing with simple layout and I excited to share more blocks for this concept.

What do you think about this concept? Feel free to leave feedback 🙌


Start a project:
lets.morva@gmail.com

Need fast response?
⌁ chat us on skype

Morva
Morva
Everything you␘imagine is real.
Hire Us

More by Morva

View profile
    • Like