TornyTrades Logo Proposition

TornyTrades Logo Proposition typography trading platform trading crypto exchange stocks bull trades torny logo
Olá Dribbblers,

What do you think it would look like if you made the stock exchange look like a poker game? Here are our interpretations of such a combination. Which one would you choose?

Should there be more poker or more trading in it?

We are available for new projects! Drop us a line👉🏻 contact@masterborn.com

We are hiring ⬇️
https://masterborn.com/career/ 

Posted on Feb 15, 2021
Great products are born here!
