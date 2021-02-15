Truckmap Dashboard

Ahoj Dribbblers,



TruckMap is a mobile app for truck drivers that provides drivers with updates on parking availability, access to local truck services, and truck-optimized GPS routing. Another venture among the most interesting startups in the U.S. is Truckmap, which helps in planning transport routes thanks to insights coming from its extensive community.



We were responsible for Creating the TruckMap admin panel to manage all of the items stored in their databases. Our focus was to make this tool as convenient and powerful to allow TruckMap’s admin do their best job!





Everyone buckle up because this app will become a game (road) changer in 2021!

