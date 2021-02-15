HouseReviews UI Guide

Guten tag Dribbblers,



Quick OVP from Masterbornians has landed!



Do you find the real estate market to be rather difficult to wrap your head around? Are you selling your house or actively looking for a new one? House Reviews let’s the community review and share feedback about houses available on the market. What would happen if everyone was an agent, could rate houses or write their own public comments?

Regardless of what side of the real estate market you are on, House Reviews will help you out in your decisions!

It allows its let’s users to give real time feedback on a house listing.



We have designed both a website and Chrome plugin to make your comparison easier, and to expand your knowledge about real estate wider.

Check it out here.

__



We are available for new projects! Drop us a line👉🏻 contact@masterborn.com



💼

We are hiring ⬇️

https://masterborn.com/career/