MasterBorn

DineSafe Website and Dashboard

MasterBorn
MasterBorn
Hire Me
  • Save
DineSafe Website and Dashboard profile ratings restaurants safe covid food website dashboard design
DineSafe Website and Dashboard profile ratings restaurants safe covid food website dashboard design
Download color palette
  1. DS_Website.png
  2. DS_Dashboard.png

Hi Dribbblers,

Today we want to show you the DineSafe project!

Thanks to DineSafe , restaurants can easily communicate to their customers how much they care about their safety and how they comply with their sanitary regime.

The restaurants obtain certificates through a system that includes checking the compliance of the premises' operation within the applicable legal safety regulations in a given area. Thanks to this, customers can feel protected and covid-proof!..

Stay safe!

__

We are available for new projects! Drop us a line👉🏻 contact@masterborn.com

💼
We are hiring ⬇️
https://masterborn.com/career/ 

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2021
MasterBorn
MasterBorn
Great products are born here!
Hire Me

More by MasterBorn

View profile
    • Like