Landing page - message match

Are you directing your potential buyers to a landing page ? (as opposed to a homepage) and more importantly, is your landing page consistent with your ad ?

Make sure that your ad and the landing page it directs buyers to, are message matched and visually consistent.This makes the entire process from clicking on the ad to landing on the page and possible converting extremely simple and consistent.

