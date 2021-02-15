Landing page - message match

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
#conversion-design-series
Are you directing your potential buyers to a landing page ? (as opposed to a homepage) and more importantly, is your landing page consistent with your ad ?
Make sure that your ad and the landing page it directs buyers to, are message matched and visually consistent.This makes the entire process from clicking on the ad to landing on the page and possible converting extremely simple and consistent.