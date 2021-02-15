MD. HASIBUL HASAN DIPTO

Unbox BD Logo on Mockup

MD. HASIBUL HASAN DIPTO
MD. HASIBUL HASAN DIPTO
  • Save
Unbox BD Logo on Mockup simple illustrator illustration identity color concept clean creative brand art app 3d mockup vector branding minimal logo icon design
Download color palette

Unbox BD is an online shop where you will find every types of products according to every season (various product + surprise, as you will find every products seasonally). The products of Unbox BD are mainly -shirt, t shirt, hoodie, jacket, bedsheet, blanket etc including electronics accessories. Our highest priority is customer's full satisfaction. This logo will look great on both print and web.
Don't forget to share your feedback below.

I am available for new project.
Contact here: hasibuldipto777@gmail.com

FULL VIEW HERE:
Behance
Facebook
Instagram
Twittter

MD. HASIBUL HASAN DIPTO
MD. HASIBUL HASAN DIPTO

More by MD. HASIBUL HASAN DIPTO

View profile
    • Like