Odd Opp normcore logo design branding clothes
Developing the branding concept for Odd Opp.

This is a fashion brand that represents the normcore culture. The word normcore referred to an attitude, not a particular code of dress. it was intended to mean "finding liberation in being nothing special."

As a true aficionado of the "normcore" and "not being special" style, i've decided to create a brand inspired in the normal, casual, basic way of dressing and we may say of living too.

Posted on Feb 15, 2021
