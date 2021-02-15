Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Giovanni Linzas

Milan Museum of Art - Logo design

Giovanni Linzas
Giovanni Linzas
Milan Museum of Art logo design concept.

The shape of the symbol was inspired by the architecture of the Milan Cathedral, which makes an M.

(part of the Logo Collection Vol. 2)

-

See the Logo Collection Vol. 2 ↓
https://www.behance.net/gallery/109164931/Logo-Collection-Volume-2

Let's work together ↓
hello@giovannilinzas.com

Follow my work ↓
Website - Twitter - Behance

Giovanni Linzas
Giovanni Linzas

