Mujtaba Jaffari
Troon Team

IronMom Mobile App - Behance Case Study

Mujtaba Jaffari
Troon Team
Mujtaba Jaffari for Troon Team
Hire Us
  • Save
IronMom Mobile App - Behance Case Study case study behance visual design persona wireframes user interface user experience neat product design uxdesign uidesign ui mobile application health app uxui mobile ui mobile app design mobile
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!

I have posted a Behance UX/UI design case study of a mobile app that I had done in 2019. It's an app that helps pregnant women learn about the effects of low iron in pregnancy. The app provides guidance on how to take iron pills properly and how to manage side effects. It also teaches you to have the confidence to ask your health care provider about your blood tests and about iron replacement.

Please check the full case study at this URL: https://www.behance.net/gallery/83297115/IronMom-Mobile-App-UXUI-Case-Study

I hope you guys like it.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

--

Let's work together!
Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com

Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook

Troon Team
Troon Team
Bringing Ideas to Life Through Technology
Hire Us

More by Troon Team

View profile
    • Like