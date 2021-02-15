IronMom Mobile App - Behance Case Study

Hi Dribbblers!

I have posted a Behance UX/UI design case study of a mobile app that I had done in 2019. It's an app that helps pregnant women learn about the effects of low iron in pregnancy. The app provides guidance on how to take iron pills properly and how to manage side effects. It also teaches you to have the confidence to ask your health care provider about your blood tests and about iron replacement.

Please check the full case study at this URL: https://www.behance.net/gallery/83297115/IronMom-Mobile-App-UXUI-Case-Study

