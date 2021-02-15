IronMom Mobile App - Behance Case Study

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers!
I have posted a Behance UX/UI design case study of a mobile app that I had done in 2019. It's an app that helps pregnant women learn about the effects of low iron in pregnancy. The app provides guidance on how to take iron pills properly and how to manage side effects. It also teaches you to have the confidence to ask your health care provider about your blood tests and about iron replacement.
Please check the full case study at this URL: https://www.behance.net/gallery/83297115/IronMom-Mobile-App-UXUI-Case-Study
I hope you guys like it.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.
--
Let's work together!
Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com
Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook