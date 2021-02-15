Faizuddin Pulungan
Illiyin Studio

Bangbank - Dashboard

Faizuddin Pulungan
Illiyin Studio
Faizuddin Pulungan for Illiyin Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Bangbank - Dashboard financial money app apps dekstop finance app stocks user experience uidesign userinterface glassmorphism banking bank dashboard design dashboard ux minimalism design ui exploration
Download color palette

Hello All!

This exploration like a banking application in general, but in this exploration, I put stocks on the dashboard page, which is users can monitoring stocks at any time.

Thank you✌️

Interested in working with us?
Contact: illiyinstudio@gmail.com

Illiyin Studio
Illiyin Studio
Product Design & Development Team for Startups.
Hire Us

More by Illiyin Studio

View profile
    • Like