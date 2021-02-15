Web Element

Smart charity management PHP with codeigniter Fremework

Web Element
Web Element
  • Save
Smart charity management PHP with codeigniter Fremework web developer laravel developer codeigniter charity app ngo app web website
Download color palette

smart Charity is a powerful donation manager for your mosque, church, charity, ngo or any other nonprofit organization.Its kind of CMS where mosque, church, charity, ngo Manage their donation and expenses. Easy Installation with stepper. Full Responsive: Our app is fully responsive and compatible with devices including mobiles and tablets. Admin have control of everything on app Accept Item donation on admin panel. Clean, Modern and powerful Design.

demo admin: https://webelement.org/product/ngo
demo password: 123456

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2021
Web Element
Web Element

More by Web Element

View profile
    • Like