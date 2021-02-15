Smart charity management PHP with codeigniter Fremework

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
smart Charity is a powerful donation manager for your mosque, church, charity, ngo or any other nonprofit organization.Its kind of CMS where mosque, church, charity, ngo Manage their donation and expenses. Easy Installation with stepper. Full Responsive: Our app is fully responsive and compatible with devices including mobiles and tablets. Admin have control of everything on app Accept Item donation on admin panel. Clean, Modern and powerful Design.
demo admin: https://webelement.org/product/ngo
demo password: 123456