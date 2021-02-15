Onboarding And Login Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hi, friends! We’re happy to share with you the design we made for the Perfect Circle. An app for training your design experience and oversight. 😎
💻 This app is focused on ipad pro 12.9. What exactly do you need to do? Perform daily training, learn from videos, take interviews with online testing and video chat.
🙋🏻♂️Perfect Circle will be useful for designers, project managers and developers.
🔎 The colors are chosen as the most neutral and calm for the convenience of perception of the content, because user needs to focus as much as possible on finding the problem.
🎨 The wonderful illustration was made by our friends from Kit8 Team, so we're glad to give them some appreciation here. Check their works as well, you'll find them amazing!
Created by Julia Lebedeva
Illustration by Anton Fritsler from Kit8 Team
