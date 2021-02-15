Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Meghdeep Sarkar

TEA

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar
  • Save
TEA comfort minimalism morning illustration artwork breakfast sugar beverage food food illustrations tea cup cup tea bag illustration art art sketch
Download color palette

Going completely minimal this time, keeping it as simple and soothing as taking a sip of tea.

Got a project in mind!
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

You can find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar

More by Meghdeep Sarkar

View profile
    • Like