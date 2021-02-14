UX World

Landing Page Design

UX World
UX World
  • Save
Landing Page Design job hunting careers page design landingpagedesign landingpage landing page design
Download color palette

Landing Page Design

I am excited to share the landing page design I've been working on, today with you. I hope you like it.
Thanks for watching!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @uxdworld dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations.
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to admin@uxdworld.com

Website | YoutTube | Facebook | Instagram

UX World
UX World

More by UX World

View profile
    • Like