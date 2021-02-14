Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vinyas Pandey

E-Summit 2021

Vinyas Pandey
Vinyas Pandey
  • Save
E-Summit 2021 ui logo web design illustraion branding design desktop website design branding website
Download color palette

Branding and UI project for E-Summit, the annual entrepreneurship fest of IIT Roorkee.
Check out the full project at:- https://www.behance.net/gallery/113477873/E-Summit-2021

Vinyas Pandey
Vinyas Pandey

More by Vinyas Pandey

View profile
    • Like