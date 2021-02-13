Dubuque, IA | Place Brand

Creating a place brand for Dubuque, IA allowed me to reimagine the city I work within and see it with optimistic eyes.

Throughout the Fall 2020 semester, my team sought to create a place brand for Dubuque that accurately encompasses the values, personality, and opportunities of the city while addressing possible needs visually and extra visually. Aiming to build on current opportunities, we crafted a community-focused visual identity system. Our hope is that all people groups of Dubuque can come together in unity, in order to create a single voice that is uniquely Dubuque, which emphasizes the revitalization of community.

Involved:

Sarah Gilliland

Keaton Schenck

