Fido - Landing Page

"What's the main focus? Is it for a book, an album, a mobile app, a product? Consider important landing page elements (call-to-actions, clarity, etc.)"

I wanted to make a clean and clear landing page for a product that was easy to use call-to-actions as straight-forward as I could. I used Fido Mobile's website as my inspiration where I deconstructed their landing page to be cleaner and minimal, while redoing their logo that fit an updated aesthetic.

SKILLS USED // UX, UI, Logo Development, Branding

PROGRAMS USED // Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Figma