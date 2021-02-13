Lorena Blanco

Studocs

Lorena Blanco
Lorena Blanco
  • Save
Studocs students platform desktop interface visualdesign uidesign photoshop figma adobexd
Download color palette

Concept on a platform that allows interaction between teachers, students and parents to promote a collaborative education.

Lorena Blanco
Lorena Blanco

More by Lorena Blanco

View profile
    • Like