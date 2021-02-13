TrolleyEgypt: Loyalty Program Design

In 011/2019, I designed a loyalty program for TrolleyDelivery Egypt, the program where the user can easily do:

1. Redeem Rewards

2. See the number of earned, used, and expired points

3. Track the program status

Project Objectives and Scope:

1. Design the trolley program for Mobile and Web app

2. Renew the style guide of the TrolleyDelivery App

3. Fixes some unforseen fixes in UI

Want to work with me:

abdelazezhanyl@gmail.com