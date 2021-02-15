Educult - Components

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Educult TV was an MVP that was never developed in the end because of many reasons, but the idea behind was to help parents to keep under control their little children with the educational content they were watching on the app.
Check full case study on Behance
Thanks for watching! Let’s connect:
Instagram | Linkedin | Website