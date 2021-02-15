Marko Peric

Educult - Components

Marko Peric
Marko Peric
Hire Me
  • Save
Educult - Components ipad kids app input fields cards illustrations button states component states buttons styleguides style guides style guide styleguide design systems components ui design design system
Download color palette

Educult TV was an MVP that was never developed in the end because of many reasons, but the idea behind was to help parents to keep under control their little children with the educational content they were watching on the app.

Check full case study on Behance

Thanks for watching! Let’s connect:
Instagram | Linkedin | Website

Marko Peric
Marko Peric
UX UI Designer, based in Zurich.
Hire Me

More by Marko Peric

View profile
    • Like