ALP - Logo Concepts 🌾

ALP (A Living Precious Multiventures) is a business that specializes in the fields of farming and engineering.

I was contacted by the owner for a logo and here are some drafts I'm proposing to them. I started off with an LPM monogram but my client preferred it as "ALP", just to get that out of the way.

Let me know which concept you like the most!

