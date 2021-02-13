🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
ALP - Logo Concepts 🌾
ALP (A Living Precious Multiventures) is a business that specializes in the fields of farming and engineering.
I was contacted by the owner for a logo and here are some drafts I'm proposing to them. I started off with an LPM monogram but my client preferred it as "ALP", just to get that out of the way.
Let me know which concept you like the most!
