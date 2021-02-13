Apollo-

ALP - Logo Concepts 🌾

ALP - Logo Concepts 🌾 brand identity engineering agriculture logo agriculture l letter p letter a letter concept monogram logo monogram logomark logo design logo
ALP - Logo Concepts 🌾

ALP (A Living Precious Multiventures) is a business that specializes in the fields of farming and engineering.

I was contacted by the owner for a logo and here are some drafts I'm proposing to them. I started off with an LPM monogram but my client preferred it as "ALP", just to get that out of the way.

Let me know which concept you like the most!

Need a Logo?
I'll be glad to help! I can be contacted at itstemiloluwaojo@gmail.com

Logo designer and illustrator from Nigeria ✦
