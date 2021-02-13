Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Design_Soumiqul

Political Digital Adverts I Digital flyer

Design_Soumiqul
Design_Soumiqul
  • Save
Political Digital Adverts I Digital flyer vector design abstract flyer design postcard project brochure template real estate logo social media logo portfolio logo branding digital flyer adverts advertsing
Download color palette

Political Digital Adverts
Order Now
Fiverr
- Size: A4
- Pages: 1 page
- Resolution: 300 dpi
- Color mode: CMYK
- Bleed: 0.25 in
- Working file: Photoshop c2 & Microsoft Word
- Files included: Photoshop cc (psd) & Microsoft Word (docx)
- Font used: Download link included in help file

#digitaladvertising #digitalflyers #modemlogo #ads #creativedesign #bannerdesign #gradientlogo

Design_Soumiqul
Design_Soumiqul

More by Design_Soumiqul

View profile
    • Like