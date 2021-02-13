Hello Creative People,

Here is the New Corporate business brand identity design stationery (A4 size corporate flyer, Facebook cover, social media & web template)

Looking for a similar design

Say Hello to Email: shahinuddinlxp@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +8801998478017

Follow Me On:

Facebook

behance

Instagram

twitter

#flyer #banner #brochure #template #branding #bradidentity #shahinlxp