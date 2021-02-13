Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sergei Bojnuk

Aksioma

Sergei Bojnuk
Sergei Bojnuk
  • Save
Aksioma corporate corporate design medicine medical minimal ux design website ui web design web
Download color palette

A specialized medical center was created to help employers and individuals with occupational medicine issues.

Sergei Bojnuk
Sergei Bojnuk

More by Sergei Bojnuk

View profile
    • Like