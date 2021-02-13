Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Karla

Logo Mark for PHT

Karla
Karla
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Mark for PHT illustration identity minimal design logo icon branding
Download color palette

A logo mark crafted for PHT which embodies the brand's values on holistic home tech services.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2021
Karla
Karla
I design experiences to help people reach their goals.
Hire Me

More by Karla

View profile
    • Like