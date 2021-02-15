Fitness Trainer Landing Page Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Guys,
Here comes the freebie for the day. This is a concept landing page for the fitness trainer. It can be used for many other personas too, but it fits really well with a fitness trainer.
I used Charcoal and Yellow color to get a contrast in the design. Yellow is something that is never used in fitness trainer landing page and I wanted to see how it looks. Turns out, it looked really nice.
Resource figma file is available to download for free. Don't forget to share your love by press F and L button. It will keep new freebies coming every day.
Love.