Fitness Trainer Landing Page Design

Hi Guys,

Here comes the freebie for the day. This is a concept landing page for the fitness trainer. It can be used for many other personas too, but it fits really well with a fitness trainer.

I used Charcoal and Yellow color to get a contrast in the design. Yellow is something that is never used in fitness trainer landing page and I wanted to see how it looks. Turns out, it looked really nice.

Resource figma file is available to download for free. Don't forget to share your love by press F and L button. It will keep new freebies coming every day.

Love.