Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
AR Shakir
Redwhale

Fitness Trainer Landing Page Design

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
Hire Us
  • Save
Fitness Trainer Landing Page Design lading page portfolio agency freelancer testimonials modern design website contact us about us single page website single pager one page full website dark pricing packages call to action landing page fitness trainer
Fitness Trainer Landing Page Design lading page portfolio agency freelancer testimonials modern design website contact us about us single page website single pager one page full website dark pricing packages call to action landing page fitness trainer
Fitness Trainer Landing Page Design lading page portfolio agency freelancer testimonials modern design website contact us about us single page website single pager one page full website dark pricing packages call to action landing page fitness trainer
Fitness Trainer Landing Page Design lading page portfolio agency freelancer testimonials modern design website contact us about us single page website single pager one page full website dark pricing packages call to action landing page fitness trainer
Fitness Trainer Landing Page Design lading page portfolio agency freelancer testimonials modern design website contact us about us single page website single pager one page full website dark pricing packages call to action landing page fitness trainer
Download color palette
  1. Fitness Trainer Landing Page Design 01.jpg
  2. Fitness Trainer Landing Page Design 02.jpg
  3. Fitness Trainer Landing Page Design 03.jpg
  4. Fitness Trainer Landing Page Design 04.jpg
  5. Fitness Trainer Landing Page Design.jpg

Hi Guys,
Here comes the freebie for the day. This is a concept landing page for the fitness trainer. It can be used for many other personas too, but it fits really well with a fitness trainer.

I used Charcoal and Yellow color to get a contrast in the design. Yellow is something that is never used in fitness trainer landing page and I wanted to see how it looks. Turns out, it looked really nice.

Resource figma file is available to download for free. Don't forget to share your love by press F and L button. It will keep new freebies coming every day.

Love.

Fitness Trainer Landing Page Design by AR Shakir.fig
50 MB
Download
Redwhale
Redwhale
Your Next Design
Hire Us

More by Redwhale

View profile
    • Like